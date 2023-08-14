Driver charged with manslaughter after pedestrian killed near Bailey's Crossroads

A driver is facing manslaughter and hit-and-run charges after police say he hit and killed a man who was walking in the Bailey's Crossroads area of Fairfax County, Virginia.

Benjamin Lopez Encinas, 33, was intoxicated when he hit and killed 26-year-old Luis Fernando Jimenez Rodriguez just after 2 a.m. on July 8, Fairfax County police said.

Lopez Encinas was driving his BMW eastbound on Columbia Pike near Lincolnia Road when the crash happened, police said. Authorities say he kept on going after hitting Jimenez Rodriguez.

Officers found the BMW a short time later and arrested Lopez Encinas in the 6100 block of Marshall Drive, police said. He was orginially charged with DUI and has been held in jail without bond since.

On Sunday, Lopez Encinas, of Woodbridge, was charged with aggravated DWI manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, police said.