Driver Charged After Fatal Five-Car Crash in Anne Arundel: Police

A woman was arrested Saturday for impaired driving charges, after driving the wrong way on Interstate 97 and causing a five-car crash that killed one person in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, authorities said.

Troopers responded to a five-car crash at southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 at about 12:45 a.m. A woman was driving a 2009 Honda Accord north on southbound lanes of I-97 when she crashed into a 2012 Ford Fiesta driving south, a Maryland State Police release said.

The driver of a 2017 Honda CRV, hit a 2019 Nissan Sentra while swerving to avoid the crash. The fifth car, a 2013 Cadillac SRX, was driving when it collided with debris from the crash, police said.

The passenger of the Ford, Brian Mahaney, 68, of Annapolis, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Honda Accord has been identified as Asia Lashae Bryant-Pelloni, 30, of Bowie, Maryland.

Police arrested Bryant-Pelloni at the scene. She was charged with negligent vehicular homicide while under the influence, vehicular homicide while impaired by alcohol, negligent vehicular manslaughter and other related charges.

She is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center while she waits to appear before a District Court Commissioner.

I-97 was closed following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.