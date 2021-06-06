Driver Charged After Crashing Into Embassy of Japan in DC

A driver who is suspected of being under the influence was arrested after crashing into the Embassy of Japan early Sunday, authorities said.

D.C. police say Daniyar Abdiev, 22, was driving a Mercedes Benz about 5 a.m. and crashed into the embassy, located at 2520 Massachusetts Avenue NW.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the impact caused property damage. However, it was not immediately clear what the damage entailed.

The driver also struck another car that was parked on Massachusetts Avenue, police said.

U.S. Secret Service officers arrested Abdiev, who is facing charges of driving under the influence, destruction of public property and damage to government property.