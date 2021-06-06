Crime and Courts

Driver Charged After Crashing Into Embassy of Japan in DC

Driver was suspected of being under the influence, police said

By NBC Washington Staff

police-lights-night-shutterstock
Shutterstock

A driver who is suspected of being under the influence was arrested after crashing into the Embassy of Japan early Sunday, authorities said.

D.C. police say Daniyar Abdiev, 22, was driving a Mercedes Benz about 5 a.m. and crashed into the embassy, located at 2520 Massachusetts Avenue NW.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said the impact caused property damage. However, it was not immediately clear what the damage entailed.

Local

Charlottesville 1 hour ago

Judge Considering Moving Charlottesville ‘Unite the Right' Civil Trial

covid-19 vaccine 3 hours ago

Prince George's Students, Families Can Get COVID Vaccines at Schools

The driver also struck another car that was parked on Massachusetts Avenue, police said.

U.S. Secret Service officers arrested Abdiev, who is facing charges of driving under the influence, destruction of public property and damage to government property.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsEmbassy
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us