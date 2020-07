A driver was airlifted to a hospital after crashing on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Monday and the northbound lanes have been closed for an investigation.

The driver was traveling between Powder Mill Road and MD-197 around 4:30 a.m. Their car left the roadway and rolled over, U.S. Park Police said.

Due to the nature of their injuries, police are reconstructing the crash scene.

The investigation blocked the northbound lanes.

