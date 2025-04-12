Driver acquitted of most serious charges for running over officer on I-270

A jury convicted a driver on more than a dozen charges for running over a Maryland police officer who lost both legs, but the defendant’s acquittal on the most serious charges left police and the prosecution extremely disappointed.

Raphael Mayorga was found guilty of second-degree assault and 12 other charges, but the jury acquitted him of first-degree assault, attempted murder and three other charges.

“There’s some days when it’s great to be state’s attorney of Montgomery County,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. “This is not one of those days.”

In October 2023, Sgt. Patrick Kepp was technically on break but had joined his colleagues to try to stop a teen driver who was accused of speeding more than 100 mph on Interstate 270.

Mayorga, now 21 years old, was accused of hitting Kepp on purpose at 162 mph. Kepp testified he saw Mayorga swerve toward him.

Gravely injured, Kepp needed more than two dozen surgeries and had to learn how to walk again.

“Patrick’s devastated by the verdict,” McCarthy said.

Prosecutors are frustrated that some evidence of Mayorga’s previous interactions with police involving reckless driving was not able to be introduced at trial. So, the prosecution was not able to get in information that Mayorga knew Kepp prior to this incident.

“They knew each other; they were not strangers to each other,” McCarthy said. “Quite candidly, we knew from looking at social media that Mr. Mayora trolled Officer Patrick Kepp. So, the idea that he did not purposely do this to Officer Kepp is offensive to us.”

Kepp has returned to duty with the police force.

Maryland’s Sgt. Kepp Act adds stricter penalties for reckless driving, but authorities say much more must be done.

Mayorga faces more than 28 years in prison at sentencing in August.

