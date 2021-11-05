Drink Spiking Reported in Arlington, Police Share Safety Tips

Six female victims reported possible drink spiking after visiting various nightlife establishments in Clarendon and Crystal City in October, Arlington County Police said.

The victims believe their drinks may have been tampered with after experiencing loss of consciousness and memory loss. According to the Office of Women's Health, signs of a drugged beverage include slurred speech, dizziness, and having trouble moving or controlling your muscles.

As cases rise in the area, the Arlington Police offered these safety tips to safeguard your drink and enjoy a night out:

Never leave your drink unattended

Avoid sharing drinks with others

Do not accept drinks from strangers

If someone you do not know offers you a drink and you accept, go to the bar with them and have the drink poured and served directly to you

If you did not see your drink poured, do not drink it

Keep an eye on your friends and their drinks

If you believe your drink may be spiked or observe an individual spiking someone else’s drink, immediately call 911.

Drink spiking is illegal in Virginia. Crisis resources are available 24/7 for those who suspect drink spiking or drug-assisted sexual assault: