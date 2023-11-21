‘Dream job': Montgomery County set to promote first Black fire chief

The firefighter nominated to lead Montgomery County’s department says it’s been his dream job since he was young.

“Just like every other kid in the ‘70s, there was a TV show and it looked really cool and neat,” Montgomery County Division of Fire and Rescue Operations Chief Charles Bailey said.

“Then I figured out, ‘Oh my goodness! They’ll pay you to do this job,’” he said.

County Executive Marc Elrich nominated Bailey, who would be the department’s first Black chief.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“I think it’s important to the community to see this, right, and to get the sense that in a real and tangible way, all these positions are available and everything’s possible,” he said.

He first joined as a volunteer firefighter in Montgomery County, then started doing it full time and rising through the ranks. He helped lead the fire department’s response to Ebola and then COVID-19.

“It’s about providing a service to real people and in some cases having the opportunity to prolong lives or improve the outcomes for people,” Bailey said.

Shortly after his interview with News4 Monday, Bailey rushed to a massive church fire in Chevy Chase, where several firefighters were trapped by falling rubble. Situations like that are why Bailey says he’s more nervous than excited about his possible promotion.

“What I understand is the gravity of what we’re about to do and the pressure that comes with it,” he said. “And to be responsible for 1.1 million people and their safety is just not something one takes lightly.”

Bailey’s confirmation hearing with the Montgomery County Council will be in a few weeks. If confirmed, one of his first priorities would be providing more support for families after traumatic events like fires or medical emergencies. He also hopes to educate people on fire prevention and CPR.