Dr. Birx Advises Indoor Dining Cuts, Face Mask Use to Contain Coronavirus in Virginia

The coordinator of the White House Coronavirus Task Force met with Virginia’s governor on Tuesday and had recommendations for how the state should slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Dr. Deborah Birx told Gov. Ralph Northam that residents should wear masks and indoor dining should be cut. She also advised limiting the size of social gatherings and shutting down bar areas.
Birx met with Northam and community leaders in Richmond. The governor said testing and long wait times for results posed the biggest challenges.
Northam is set to address the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday. He said Saturday on Twitter that “if the numbers don't come down, we may have to take additional steps to blunt the spread of this virus.”
