Dozens of Stolen ATMs Removed From Creek Where They Were Dumped in DC

D.C. police and other government agencies have pulled dozens of ATMs out of the creek where they had been dumped.

D.C. police said they removed 18 ATMs from Watts Branch Creek Thursday. Last month, the D.C. Department of General Services removed eight ATMs from the creek in Marvin Gaye Park in Northeast.

Neighbors had been complaining about the ATMs for months, but it was just a few weeks ago that it became a criminal investigation involving the FBI and police from across the region. Montgomery County police have joined the investigation to see if any of the ATMs are connected to its open cases.

“We are working with federal and local partners all up and down the eastern seaboard, mid-Atlantic region to try to identify where these crimes have occurred,” D.C. police Capt. Jeffrey Kopp said. “We know that several occurred in the District of Columbia.”

Investigators believe some of the ATMs were stolen from businesses. Police aren’t sure how many ATMs are in Watts Branch, but they are scattered throughout the creek.