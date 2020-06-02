DC Resident Says He Sheltered ‘Decimated’ Protesters After Watching Police Use Pepper Spray

Dozens of protesters remained holed up in a Northwest Washington, D.C., home early Tuesday morning after a stranger invited them in following a confrontation with officers, witnesses tell News4.

Protesters emerged from the three-story rowhome a few minutes after a citywide curfew expired at 6 a.m. and milled around on the street.

The resident, Rahul Dubey, said that he acted on instinct after seeing protesters "absolutely decimated and beaten on the steps of my house."

Dubey said he was also hit with pepper spray.

Some inside told News4 that up to 60 people took refuge inside the home near 15th and Swann streets after police officers followed them onto the residential street and pepper sprayed them. Police apparently were trying to enforce the District's 7 p.m. curfew.

“We weren’t doing anything violent, they pepper sprayed us right up to the doorway," one person inside told News4's Jackie Bensen.

One person inside said that police followed them from Florida Avenue NW to near the house. They said the police "corralled" them on Swann Street and used pepper spray.

"The crowd came racing through like a tornado, Dubey said. "We had to keep the door open and keep pulling them in... it's the same you would do if there's a storm."

Dubey opened his door and allowed the protesters inside so they wouldn't be arrested, according to multiple people there. When protesters came out Tuesday morning after curfew, they said as many as three or four homes on the block opened up.

"They charged all the way up into this man's door and maced everybody coming into this house," one witness told News4 over the phone. "Thank goodness for us in the house we're safe, we're ok. But there's no way for us to get out of this house and not get arrested."

Video taken from inside the home shows people coughing and one person holding a cloth to their eyes. The shot shows police gathered outside the door.

They shot mace at peaceful protesters is a residential neighborhood. The man who took us in is named Rahul Dubey. He gave us business cards in case they try to say we broke in. pic.twitter.com/gKzmrvCa75 — Meka (@MekaFromThe703) June 2, 2020

Donations of food and personal protective equipment came in overnight. Dubey accused police of intercepting pizza delivered to the house but said that the group inside eventually got their food.

The area had been blocked off but since reopened. Some police cruisers were spotted driving down Swann Street but turned before they got to the house.

When asked if he was surprised that people opened their homes so readily, one neighbor said he wasn't at all.

"D.C. is definitely a very forward-thinking city but also it's very neighborly. We don't get enough credit for being neighborly. We show up for the people around us," he said.

The concern now is for the protesters' general health, especially in light of the pandemic. Under rules to slow the spread of coronavirus, groups of more than 10 people are banned.

