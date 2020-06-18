Dozens of Marches, Protests, Rallies and Events for Juneteenth; Streets Closing

Amid the social unrest over racial injustice, dozens of Juneteenth marches, protests, rallies and other events are planned for Friday in the D.C. area.
Juneteenth — also known as Black Independence Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Juneteenth Independence Day or Juneteenth National Freedom Day — commemorates June 19, 1865, the day many enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed. It was the last state to receive news of the Emancipation Proclamation.
The recent deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have renewed the push to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
Local
Here is a rundown of the activities taking place.
8:15 a.m.
Virginia
10 a.m.
D.C.
11 a.m.
D.C.
Maryland
Virginia
12 p.m.
D.C.
- The People's Juneteenth Celebration
- Juneteenth Freedom Walk
- NW4BLACKJUSTICE Juneteenth Protest
- Ward & Rising Call to Action Invest In Ward 7 Caravan
Maryland
Virtual
1 p.m.
D.C.
2 p.m.
D.C.
2:30 p.m.
Maryland
3 p.m.
D.C.
- DJ Art.Is Hosts Celebration & Art Exhibition
- Defend Black Lives Event
- Juneteenth 19 for 19 March
- Juneteenth Crush Mass-Incarceration and Racial Inequities
Maryland
Virtual
4 p.m.
D.C.
Maryland
5 p.m.
D.C.
- Climate Voices for Black Lives
- Juneteenth Solidarity March
- Juneteenth Motorcade Through Ward 8
- Weekly Faith-Led DC Vigils Against Racism
Maryland
6 p.m.
D.C.
7:30 p.m.
Virtual
Weekend Street Closures in DC
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the demonstrations beginning on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. and extending through Sunday, June 21, 2020 to 11:59 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 17th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 14th Street, SW
- Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to L Street, NW
- Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to L Street, NW
- I Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW
- H Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW
- K Street from 14th Street, NW to 17th Street, NW
- New York Avenue from 14th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
(both side of Farragut Square)
- 16th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW
- 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
(both sides of McPherson Square)
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 9th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
On Friday, June 19, 2020, Saturday, June 20, 2020, and Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. the following streets may see restrictions to vehicular traffic at intermittent times. If street closures are made in the following locations, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence.
- Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Indiana Avenue from 6th Street, NW to 7th Street, NW
- Jefferson Drive, SW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW
- Madison Drive, NW from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW
- C Street from 17th Street, NW to 19th Street, NW
- C Street from 3rd Street, NW to 6th Street, NW
- D Street from 3rd Street, NW to 8th Street, NW
- D Street from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- E Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- F Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- G Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- H Street from 12th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- I Street from New York Avenue, NW to 18th Street, NW
- K Street from 9th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- Connecticut Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- Vermont Avenue from H Street, NW to L Street, NW
- New York Avenue from 9th Street, NW to 15th Street, NW
- New York Avenue from 17th Street, NW to 18th Street, NW
- 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW
- 16th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW
- 15th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW
- 14th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to L Street, NW
- 13th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to E Street NW
- 11th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 7th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to E Street, NW
- 6th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to E Street, NW
- 4th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW