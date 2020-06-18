Dozens of Marches, Protests, Rallies and Events for Juneteenth; Streets Closing

Amid the social unrest over racial injustice, dozens of Juneteenth marches, protests, rallies and other events are planned for Friday in the D.C. area.

Juneteenth — also known as Black Independence Day, Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Juneteenth Independence Day or Juneteenth National Freedom Day — commemorates June 19, 1865, the day many enslaved people in Texas learned they had been freed. It was the last state to receive news of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The recent deaths of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have renewed the push to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Here is a rundown of the activities taking place.

Weekend Street Closures in DC

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the demonstrations beginning on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 6:00 a.m. and extending through Sunday, June 21, 2020 to 11:59 p.m.:

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to 17 th Street, NW

Street, NW Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW Independence Avenue from 3 rd Street, NW to 14 th Street, SW

Street, NW to 14 Street, SW Connecticut Avenue from I Street, NW to L Street, NW

Vermont Avenue from I Street, NW to L Street, NW

I Street from 14 th Street, NW to 17 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 17 Street, NW H Street from 14 th Street, NW to 17 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 17 Street, NW K Street from 14 th Street, NW to 17 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 17 Street, NW New York Avenue from 14 th Street, NW to 15 th Street, NW

Street, NW to 15 Street, NW 17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

(both side of Farragut Square)

16 th Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW

Street From H Street, NW to O Street, NW 15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to L Street, NW

(both sides of McPherson Square)

14 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW

Street from Independence Avenue, SW to K Street, NW 12 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 10 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 9 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 7 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 6 th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 4 th Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW 3rd Street from Independence Avenue, SW to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

On Friday, June 19, 2020, Saturday, June 20, 2020, and Sunday, June 21, 2020, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. the following streets may see restrictions to vehicular traffic at intermittent times. If street closures are made in the following locations, vehicles will be allowed to enter the restricted area if they are on essential business or traveling to-and-from their residence.