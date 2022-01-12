Dozens of Firefighters Battle Gaithersburg Blaze in Freezing Cold, Pets Missing

More than 100 firefighters battled flames consuming a Gaithersburg, Maryland, townhouse early Wednesday in subfreezing temperatures, officials said. No injuries were reported, but a family is now missing their pets.

Firefighters were called to the 300 block of W Deer Park Road about 3 a.m. When they arrived, flames were erupting from a two-story home, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials said.

Initially, people were reported trapped in the basement, but everyone in the home is now accounted for, officials said.

Several pets, including a cat and a dog, are missing, officials said.

Neighbors were also evacuated.

With wind chills in the teens, some of the water used on the blaze turned it ice, making it hazardous for firefighters to walk around, officials said.

“Our gear gets frozen and we’re still working on some hot spots,” Montgomery County fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said.

A recovery truck responded to the scene to hand out coffee, Gatorade and snacks to people who waited out the blaze in their cars. Some people were bussed to a nearby school to stay warm.

Video from the scene shows the home gutted by fire. Windows were broken, revealing charred rooms and furniture.

W Deer Park road was closed due to the fire department activity.

