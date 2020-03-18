coronavirus

Dozens of DC Fire and EMS Members Self-Quarantine for Coronavirus: Sources

Up to 73 D.C. Fire and EMS members may have been exposed, sources say

By Mark Segraves and NBC Washington Staff

Dozens of D.C. Fire and EMS members may have been exposed to coronavirus and are under a self-quarantine, multiple sources tell News4.

Up to 73 people are isolating themselves after one firefighter tested positive Monday for the novel coronavirus that's sicked nearly 200 people across the region and more than 200,000 worldwide, sources say.

Mayor Muriel Bowser's office has not commented on the issue or specifically said how many DC Fire and EMS personnel are under self-quarantine.

D.C. Fire and EMS has between 1,800 and 1,900 members.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

