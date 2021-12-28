Metro

Dozens of 7000 Series Metro Cars Parked Along Silver Line Tracks

The railcars have sat unused since a derailment in October

By Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Washington

With so many 7000-series Metro rail cars still not back in service, and still not carrying passengers – Metro appears to have a storage problem.

Railcar after railcar could be seen parked along parts of the second phase of the Silver Line in Northern Virginia, which isn’t yet open.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There currently isn’t enough room in Metro's railyards for the cars, the transit agency said.

Metro pulled all 7000-series rail cars —which represent 60% of its fleet—after a derailment on the Blue Line on Oct.12. near the Arlington Cemetery station.

The incident revealed that the wheels on some of the railcars were spreading too far apart.

Metro Dec 14

Safety Commission OKs Metro's Plan to Return 7000-Series Cars to Service

Metro Derailment Dec 13

Metro to Be Called to Capitol Hill Over Railcar Safety Issues

Metro Derailment Dec 1

NTSB Issues Safety Alert Over Defect Linked to DC Metro Derailment

"From my point of view as a board member, when the board and the general manager
should be told about something is when there is something unusual occurring,
and so I am troubled about the current situation, about, you know, exactly what was known when," Metro Board Member and Loudoun County Supervisor Matt Letourneau told News4.

Metro continues to indicate that the wheel issue expanded much more this past year.

"A lot of what we know in ’21 was around a totally different experience, right, where this thing had grown and obviously we had the derailment," Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said.

In the meantime, the multimillion dollar railcars will continue to sit until they pass inspection.

Metro still has not yet released a timetable to get all the cars back in service.

This article tagged under:

MetrometrorailtrainMetro Derailment7000 series
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us