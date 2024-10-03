Dozens in need of temporary housing after Columbia Heights gas explosion

“We are basically homeless now. We’re homeless.”

It’s been nearly two weeks since a gas explosion forced Angel Requeno from his Columbia Heights apartment, and he says many of his neighbors are worried about what’s next.

“We have only had enough time to take out personal belongings, like clothing, medications,” he said

The blast on September 20 left the apartment complex too dangerous to be inhabited.

And in the days following the explosion, Requeno and his 16-year-old pitbull, Peggy, were forced to sleep in his car, and his beloved birds left out in the elements.

District leaders say dozens of families were forced from their homes.

Wednesday evening, those residents got some answers about what’s next, with reps from several agencies holding a town hall.

The District says currently 100 displaced residents are staying in hotels, and they will cover those rooms until October 17.

“Where can we go? You know a lot of places we go, the rents are from 1800 to over $2000 and you know for us to provide that type of rent, we are going to have to literally work day and night,” Requeno said.

The Department of Buildings says it is the owner’s responsibility to make those repairs, but damage to the complex is so bad, it will take months before it’s safe enough to turn on utilities. That’s if the landlord doesn't appeal, and officials say they have been “less than responsive.”

“We have rights as tenants, and they pointed that out,” Requeno said. “However, the landlord is not responding.”

In the meantime, the District is helping residents with supplies and transportation to move their stuff into storage, as well as a long list of resources to find temporary housing.

Requeno says thankfully, he and Peggy are now staying in a hotel. But he says he doesn't know what he’s going to do once that time is up.

“Only God knows,” he said. “Only God knows.”