Dozens in hospital after ammonia gas leak at Sterling food plant

More than 30 people were hospitalized Wednesday night because of an ammonia gas leak at a commercial food plant in Sterling, Virginia.

All of the workers at Cuisine Solutions were able to get out of the building, which is on Sous Vide Lane near Route 28, the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System said. Cuisine Solutions processes food for coffee shops and restaurants.

One employee was unconscious and five people were in serious condition, the fire department said.

“I don't know the complaints for those patients, but they were classified as having significant injuries,” Assistant Chief Travis Preau said. “Because we identified the leak to be ammonia, it's likely that they may be respiratory-related from inhaling the gas.”

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Ammonia is an inhalation hazard. It will affect the nose, eyes and lungs and is so cold it can freeze on the skin.

A total of 33 people were hospitalized. In addition to the five people in serious condition, 17 have serious that are not life-threatening and 11 have minor injuries, officials said.

Medics evaluated another 254 employees for ammonia inhalation symptoms. They didn't have to go to hospitals.

First responders were trying to ventilate the building, and the leak was closed by engineers who work at the facility.

They were also trying to reconnect families. Employees left so quickly that they left without their phones, in some cases unable to tell their families what's going on.

News4 spoke to a young woman who was desperately trying to find her mom who only had a moment to call her and said, “I'm leaving. I can't breathe,” before the phone disconnected.

There is no danger to any neighbors nearby, as the leak was contained within the facility.

News4 has reached out to Cuisine Solutions for comment, but has not received a response.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.