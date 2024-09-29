Alexandria

Double overnight shooting in Alexandria leaves 2 hospitalized

Two boys were found with gunshot wounds inside a car near the 1100 block of Wythe Street.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an overnight shooting in Alexandria.

Alexandria police responded to calls about gunshots near the 1100 block of Wythe Street just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found two boys inside a car with gunshot wounds.

Police did not specify how old the boys were, saying only that they were "two male juveniles." The two were taken to a local hospital. One was critically injured, while the other was also injured but stable.

No information about a possible suspect or suspects has been shared. Police ask that anyone with information about the double overnight shooting contact the Alexandria Police Department.

