Double overnight shooting in Alexandria leaves 2 hospitalized

Two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds after an overnight shooting in Alexandria.

Alexandria police responded to calls about gunshots near the 1100 block of Wythe Street just after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. When officers arrived, they found two boys inside a car with gunshot wounds.

Police did not specify how old the boys were, saying only that they were "two male juveniles." The two were taken to a local hospital. One was critically injured, while the other was also injured but stable.

No information about a possible suspect or suspects has been shared. Police ask that anyone with information about the double overnight shooting contact the Alexandria Police Department.