Doors Stolen From Northeast DC Woman’s SUV

By Shomari Stone

Barbara Byrd's SUV with he driver's side doors missing.

A Northeast D.C. woman was going bowling, her favorite hobby, Tuesday morning when she discovered someone had taken the driver’s side doors — front and back — of her SUV.

“I’ve been in D.C. all my life,” Barbara Byrd said. “I’m 69 years old, so this is, you know, just hard.”

Her 2015 Nissan Rogue was parked in the lot next to her condo on Pineview Court NE when someone smashed the rear passenger side window, removed the driver’s side doors and an inside trunk panel, and dismantled the car alarm.

“I walk out with my bowling bag all happy,” Byrd said. “I see my back window, passenger side window missing, and then I said, ‘Oh no.’”

Her handicapped-accessible parking placard also was missing.

“I keep trying to put it out of my mind, but when it comes through, I get filled up with tears,” Byrd said. 

Investigators said there is not a pattern of car door thieves in the District.

“When I went out there and I saw that, I just went into total shock,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Car doors? Really?’” 

Byrd has car insurance and is driving a rental while a repair shop fixes her Nissan.

“I hope the police catch them and God gets them,” she said.

