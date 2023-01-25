Don't Eat These Enoki Mushrooms: Maryland Department of Health

The Maryland Department of Health issued a consumer advisory on Wednesday for enoki mushrooms potentially contaminated with listeria, according to a release.

The advisory said consumers should not eat mushrooms produced by Shandong Youhe Biotechnology Co Ltd. in Shandong Province, China. MDH tested samples from this location earlier this month and found they tested positive for the bacteria, the release said.

Listeria-contaminated food can be life-threatening to pregnant individuals, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, according to the release.

Symptoms of listeria infection include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and fever. MDH recommends anyone who thinks they may have become ill from the mushrooms to contact a health care provider.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The agency recommends consumers throw the products away and follow guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention:

Thoroughly cook enoki mushrooms before serving or consuming them, do not serve or consume them raw.

Do not use raw enoki mushrooms as garnish.

Do not add raw enoki mushrooms on top of soup dishes right before serving. The enoki mushrooms will not get hot enough to kill Listeria.

Keep raw enoki mushrooms separate from foods that won’t be cooked.

Wash hands after handling raw enoki mushrooms.

MDH said they are working with the US. Food and Drug Administration and other states to find the source of the contamination.

The mushrooms are sold in a clear plastic package with a brown and green label.