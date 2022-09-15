Donovan Jeter, Who Wondered If He'd Get Another NFL Shot, Has One in Washington

What Donovan Jeter could add to Washington's defensive line originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The text hit practice squad linebacker Khaleke Hudson's phone on Monday. "Yo," Hudson's former teammate at the University of Michigan, Donovan Jeter, wrote simply.

What's he contacting me for? Hudson wondered.

Right after that, someone with the Commanders informed Hudson that the club had actually signed Jeter to its active roster. So, Hudson hustled upstairs, learned that Jeter was chatting with defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina in a meeting room and made sure to go greet his fellow Wolverine.

"I go in there like, 'What's good bro!?'" Hudson recalled on Wednesday, laughing at the way he and Jeter's reunion unfolded.

During Sunday's season opener versus Jacksonville, Washington lost second-round rookie Phidarian Mathis to a torn meniscus, an injury that's pushed Mathis to injured reserve. In order to make up for Mathis' loss, the organization picked up Jeter, an undrafted rookie who was with the Steelers during training camp up until final cuts.

Ron Rivera explained to reporters on Wednesday what made Jeter an appealing target.

"Big, stout, physical," the coach said. "Space eater up inside, very active as a player. I like his first-step quickness, his ability to get into the crease and hold the point. He holds doubles pretty well."

"He is a bright young man and he has done a nice job so far," Rivera concluded.

Though his initial text to Hudson didn't exactly convey it, Jeter was truly thrilled to hear from his agent that the Commanders wanted him. When Pittsburgh declined to keep him, he was worried whether his NFL career would ever really begin.

"I was sitting at home for two weeks," Jeter said Wednesday following his first full practice with his new team. "Every day the thought crosses your mind: 'Is a team going to call, or do I have to wait until next year, or do I have to go to another league?'"

Those concerns, for now, can subside. Instead of wondering where his future will take him, Jeter now must focus on convincing Washington's defense he should be a part of its immediate future.

"I've been wanting to do this since I was five years old," Jeter said. "Never wanted to do anything else."

According to Jeter, the Commanders' defensive principles sync up with what he was asked to do in Ann Arbor; in both schemes, the front is expected to get upfield and attack.

Even so, Jeter relayed that understanding his new employer's terminology could be a challenge, especially if he's tasked with meaningful snaps against the Lions this Sunday. At this point, that outcome feels likely, since depth was already a question before Mathis' injury.

Now, if Jeter is indeed active in Detroit and finds himself needing assistance, he has a plan in place.

"I'm going to look over at [Daron] Payne or [Jonathan] Allen and hope that they help me out," Jeter said.

Hudson, who was with Jeter at Michigan from 2017 to 2019, believes the lineman will settle in with ease.

"He's going to bring intensity," Hudson said. "He's a good player. He's physical, he's smart, he's got a knack for the ball. I'm just excited that he's here."

Jeter, meanwhile, was a little more succinct when asked how he'll contribute.

"Anything they need me to add," he said.

Transactions involving lesser-known guys such as Jeter occur often each week, and unfortunately, those same guys' stints are rather brief in many cases. For Jeter, he's lucky in that he's landed with a franchise that could use his kind of skill set. The hope is that he won't have to send any goodbye texts anytime soon.