Donald Trump Planning Return to Social Media With His Own Platform, Senior Adviser Says

Spokesman Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday that the platform would “completely redefine the game," but offered few details

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is planning a return to social media -- on his own platform, a senior adviser said Sunday on Fox News, but offered few additional details.

Trump was suspended from all the major social media platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and others -- since the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The former president was an incredibly active Twitter user and used social media to rally his base of supporters.

Local

Virginia 2 hours ago

Man Injured After Falling Off Horse While Fleeing Police

Maryland 3 hours ago

Two Dead in Rollover Crash on BW Parkway

Jason Miller, who was a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told the network Sunday that Trump's platform would "completely change the game."

Miller said that "numerous companies" had approached Trump about social media opportunities.

Meanwhile, Twitter announced in a blog post last week that it is seeking input through a survey on how users believe it should handle world leaders' accounts and if they should be held to the same standards as other users.

That survey runs through April 12.

Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us