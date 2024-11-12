Domestic assault report leads to discovery of cache of weapons; suspect sought

A domestic assault report led the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office to discover a cache of weapons last week, and authorities continue searching for the suspect.

Officers responded to the domestic assault report at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Goddard Road in Lexington Park. The suspect, 39-year-old Jerod Adam Taylor, left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

During the investigation, officers learned Taylor reportedly possessed multiple firearms, which were found in plain view in the residence, despite him being legally prohibited from owning them due to previous convictions. Taylor also is wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft.

Detectives executed search warrants for the residence and nearby vehicles Friday and found an “extensive” collection of more than 80 weapons, according to the sheriff's office.

Items law enforcement recovered included multiple 3D-printed “ghost guns” without serial numbers, semi-automatic rifles, handguns, shotguns, an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle, 1,300 rounds of ammunition and an assortment of firearm components.

Taylor faces more than 10 charges, including second-degree assault and illegal possession of a regulated firearm.

Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous, and law enforcement urges anyone who spots him to not approach and immediately call 911, the sheriff's office said.