Dome Atop Maryland's State House Slated for Repairs

annapolis maryland state house
Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

The dome atop Maryland's State House is in line for some repair work.

Baltimore Sun reports that the state Board of Public Works agreed earlier this month to set aside money for repairing the home and renovating other State House structures and grounds.

A state contract worth nearly $620,000 is paying for the work.

The state selected an Albany, New York-based firm, MCWB Architects, to do the repairs. The firm also has done work at the state capitols in New York, Tennessee and Vermont.

Nick Cavey, a spokesman for Maryland's Department of General Services, said the dome repairs relate to water infiltration, painting and window work.

Cavey said the entire project is expected to last until late 2024.

