DOJ seeks 45 days in jail for Virginia school board member charged in Jan. 6 riot

The Department of Justice is seeking a 45-day sentence for a school board member in Frederick County, Virginia, who was charged for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Miles Adkins, 40, was charged with four misdemeanors and pleaded guilty to two of them.

The FBI’s criminal complaint alleges Adkins illegally stormed the Capitol with rioters, lent a hand to help others into the Capitol through a window and disrupted Capitol proceedings.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. is seeing a sentence of 45 days in jail followed by 60 hours of community service and 36 months of probation.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Adkins’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Frederick County Public Schools parents called for Adkins to resign after his arrest in February. He told News4 at the time that he would not step down.