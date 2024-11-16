Dogs attack about 2 people in DC every day. Why cases can be hard to investigate

Carlizze Brashears, age 11, is on the mend. He’s back in school but, speaking only to News4, his grandmother said he still needs painful rabies shots.

He was riding a bike in an alley in Northeast D.C. when two dogs viciously attacked him.

Every day in the District, an average of two people are bitten by dogs.

Since October 2023, the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) has documented 855 cases of dogs biting people. Many of the bites are minor, but some are so vicious the owners voluntarily surrender the dogs, or the animals are seized. It’s a process investigators say comes with a lot of red tape.

An investigation into the dogs that bit Carlizze is still open, said Kate Meghji, chief operating officer of HRA, which investigates dog attacks in D.C.

“We are following some leads but we have not located the dogs yet,” she said.

Some dog attack cases involve dogs biting their owners or going after delivery drivers and postal employees. In some cases, the attacks are random and can be difficult to investigate, she said.

“Frequently it’s a lost cause because by the time we get there, the animal may not be there, and if we cannot identify who the animal is or who the owner is, it makes it really challenging,” Meghji said.

Over the past year, 87 dogs were surrendered and euthanized. Nine were seized by investigators. Of those, four were euthanized.

Every year on average, as many as 25 to 40 dogs are labeled dangerous, HRA said.

As of Jan. 1, 2025, all dog bite investigations in D.C. will be handled by the Brandywine Valley SPCA. HRA said it’s getting out of the business of investigating dangerous dogs in part because of the legal challenges in seizing and euthanizing those that have been deemed a threat to animals or people. The Department of Health makes the final decision.

“Between our recommendation to the District and when we get approval for euthanasia is very inconsistent,” Meghji said.

That means HRA has to care for dangerous dogs while they wait for the health department.

Three people were bitten by three dogs running loose on 13th Street SE last May. They all needed medical attention.

“We impounded and held one of the dogs when it was caught, and the other two in the home were surrendered by the owner and humanely euthanized due to their involvement in the incident,” Meghji said.