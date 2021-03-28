Dog Stranded Over Potomac River Is Rescued by Firefighters, Officers

A little dog is safe after he scurried out onto a railroad bridge abutment over the Potomac River.
The dog, whose name is still unknown, got stranded over the river on Sunday, the D.C. fire department said.
D.C. Fire and EMS used a tower truck to rescue the pooch, photos show. Fireboats stood by in case the dog jumped into the water.
“How he got there remains a mystery,” the fire department said on Twitter.
The dog is in the care of the U.S. Park Police. A photo shows him cuddled up in a silver emergency blanket.
