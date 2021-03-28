Rescue

Dog Stranded Over Potomac River Is Rescued by Firefighters, Officers

D.C. Fire and EMS used a tower truck to rescue the dog, photos show. Fireboats stood by in case he jumped into the water

By NBC Washington Staff

dog rescue potomac river
DC Fire and EMS

A little dog is safe after he scurried out onto a railroad bridge abutment over the Potomac River. 

The dog, whose name is still unknown, got stranded over the river on Sunday, the D.C. fire department said. 

D.C. Fire and EMS used a tower truck to rescue the pooch, photos show. Fireboats stood by in case the dog jumped into the water. 

“How he got there remains a mystery,” the fire department said on Twitter. 

The dog is in the care of the U.S. Park Police. A photo shows him cuddled up in a silver emergency blanket.

