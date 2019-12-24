Dog Rescued from Freezing Harbor by Baltimore Police

A dog stuck in freezing water was rescued by the Baltimore police.

The incident happened on December 22, 2019, when the dog jumped into the freezing water of the harbor after getting off his leash.

Baltimore Police Rescue Dog from Harbor. Check out the video from our helicopter. Yesterday, officers assigned to our Inner Harbor Unit were on patrol when they were notified that a dog got off his leash and jumped into the water. The dog then began to panic...... pic.twitter.com/LSbhMrIIIw — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 23, 2019

Due to the extreme water temperatures, Baltimore police officers and the BPD Marine Unit immediately began rescue efforts. In an attempt to save the dog, one officer even jumped into the water.

The dog was eventually pulled to safety by the officers aboard the marine unit.

One officer received minor injuries during the incident, but the dog was not injured.