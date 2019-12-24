dog rescue

Dog Rescued from Freezing Harbor by Baltimore Police

A dog stuck in freezing water was rescued by the Baltimore police.

The incident happened on December 22, 2019, when the dog jumped into the freezing water of the harbor after getting off his leash.

Due to the extreme water temperatures, Baltimore police officers and the BPD Marine Unit immediately began rescue efforts. In an attempt to save the dog, one officer even jumped into the water.

The dog was eventually pulled to safety by the officers aboard the marine unit.

One officer received minor injuries during the incident, but the dog was not injured.

