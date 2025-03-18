‘Doesn't make sense': Maryland man disappeared 2 weeks ago

A Maryland man disappeared two weeks ago after going out to meet with friends in Clinton, his family says.

Robert “Bubba” Norris has been missing since March 1. He and his friends were going to watch a boxing match.

“We’re soulmates,” said his wife, Victoria Hazel. “We’re tied by the soul. I know something is wrong. I feel it. I felt it Sunday night.”

After he left his daughter’s home in White Plains, he stopped at another friend’s house on Auth Road in Camp Springs, then dropped off paint at a home on Kenwood Street just off Allentown Road, his family says.

Norris’ family assumed he made it to Clinton to watch fight and was staying over. They later learned he never arrived.

Norris was reported missing March 4. His daughter Tayyler Willett said it’s not like her dad to be out of contact with her mother.

“He’s not the type of person that doesn’t come home to [his wife],” she said. “We should have known. We should have known within the first 24 hours that something was wrong.”

Family and friends searched for Norris’ white Ford F-150 pickup truck and found it on Colebrooke Drive in Hillcrest Heights. They asked neighbors for doorbell camera video and got images showing someone entering Norris’ truck.

His phone last pinged from the area around Allentown Road and Old Branch Avenue on March 4.

“We searched all over where his phone pinged,” Willett said. “We searched every dumpster, every nook and every cranny. And my mom had people search the ponds, and there’s just no sign of him.”

“The last purchase he made was doughnuts for my kids on Saturday morning,” she said.

“We had plans,” his wife said. “We had plans for the next 20 years … It doesn’t make sense at all to any of us.”

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office leads the investigator. They released a statement reading: “We have been diligently gathering information based on the video and other leads developed by investigators. However, as this is an ongoing and evolving case, we are unable to disclose further details at this time. If anyone knows anything about this case, please contact the Charles County Sherriff’s Office.”

