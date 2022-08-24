Does the ‘Second-Year Leap' Apply to Long Snappers? Camaron Cheeseman Thinks So

Can long snappers make 'the second-year leap?' Cheeseman thinks so originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During one punt period at Commanders training camp a couple of weeks ago that Tress Way described as "taxing," Way noticed that his long snapper, Camaron Cheeseman, looked particularly exhausted.

In recounting the scene, Way admitted that, in the moment, he was actually worried about Cheeseman's health. Did an injury somehow occur?

Fortunately, Way soon learned that his fellow specialist was simply beat after an unusually tiring stretch of practice. Once that became clear, Way realized the jolt he got from the thought of doing his job without Cheeseman.

"There was a little bit of fear that went through my head," Way said. "I think [that's] the ultimate compliment."

It's often mentioned that second-year players in the NFL are expected to take a leap after their rookie campaigns. In Washington, for example, Jamin Davis, Sam Cosmi, Dyami Brown and Benjamin St-Juste all face pressure to make strides.

Well, with Cheeseman also heading into his second professional go-around, does the cliché apply to long snappers?

Those who know Cheeseman, as well as the man himself, believe it does.

"More of a calmness," special teams coach Nate Kaczor answered when asked if he's seen growth from Cheeseman. "He is certainly in a mental space of not being a rookie anymore."

"Being a rookie, you're surrounded by guys that have been around a lot longer," Cheeseman explained. "I've been with our team for a year, I'm able to take control."

"I think Joey [Slye] and I are pretty spoiled to have him," Way summed it up.

Physically, Cheeseman feels more prepared to handle the rigors of blocking NFL athletes. That was an aspect of the gig that he had to adjust to in 2021.

However, it's the non-tangible side of the profession where his confidence has really increased.

Last summer, Cheeseman joined a unit that featured Way and then-kicker Dustin Hopkins, who, along with Nick Sundberg, held down their respective duties together in Washington dating back to 2015. Being the new cog in that machine represented an early challenge for the University of Michigan product.

"That chemistry got so close together that they were able to operate perfectly," Cheesman said. "When I got here, that was one thing that we needed to get established."

That mission got off to a clunky start.

In the preseason, the field goal squad of Cheeseman, Way and Hopkins was scrutinized, as Ron Rivera told reporters that their "timing was off." Come the regular season, Hopkins was let go after further individual struggles and two other kickers were signed before the organization eventually settled on Slye in November, who thrived from then on.

The vibe heading into 2022 is a lot more positive.

"We've all grown close and I think that's pretty much the most important thing you can do," Cheeseman, who spent many off-days the past couple of months golfing with Way or hanging out with Way's family, said. "Having a connection off the field, when you get on the field, it's second nature."

While it's not easy to judge Cheeseman's solo performance — in a world where advanced statistics are as accessible as packs of gum, the analytical movement has yet to reach long snapping — the overall goal for him in 2022 is to up the pace on his snaps and be more precise with his ball placement on both kicks and punts, plus be more aware of the protection requirements along the line.

Kaczor is encouraged by what he's witnessed in those regards this summer.

"He's definitely improved and his consistency is better," he said, "and we thought it was pretty good last year."

Madden, though, is apparently waiting for more out of Cheeseman. In sticking with tradition, the video game listed Cheeseman as a tight end and assigned him a paltry overall rating of 33. He's anxious to prove why that number is unfair — especially in one column.

"It is motivation to try and get some of the stats up," Cheeseman said. "Maybe get the tackle rating up this year."

Based on that semi-terrifying camp sequence that Way brought up, he surely would appreciate if Cheeseman's stamina surged, too. Cheeseman's position may be the least attractive one the sport can offer, but that doesn't mean he's not valued by the Commanders.