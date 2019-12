A documentary on the Washington Nationals' World Series victory is set to premiere Monday night at the Anthem at D.C.'s Wharf.

Notable Nats personnel are expected to attend the sold-out premiere, including first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who was the team's first-ever draft pick.

Narrated by NBC's Craig Melvin, the documentary produced by Major League Baseball will also be available on DVD and Blu-Ray starting Tuesday.

You can view the trailer on MLB's website here.