ICU Doctor Struck, Killed by Suspect Driving His Stolen Car in Adams Morgan

Dr. Rakesh Patel, 33, "will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. Please keep Dr. Patel’s family and peers in your thoughts and prayers during the days ahead"

By Sophia Barnes

An intensive care unit doctor was struck and killed by his own car moments after someone stole it in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, and authorities are trying to find the person responsible, police said.

Rakesh Patel, 33, of Silver Spring, Maryland, died following the theft and crash in the Adams Morgan neighborhood, police said in an update Wednesday. He was a doctor at MedStar Washington Hospital Center and was training as a critical care fellow, the hospital said.

Someone took Patel’s unoccupied, dark-silver Mercedes E350 from the 1800 block of Vernon Street NW at about 8 p.m., police said.

The person began to flee and hit Patel at the intersection of 18th Street and Florida Avenue NW. Then, the suspect drove off, police said.

D.C. Fire and EMS took Patel to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially only described the incident as a hit-and-run and later provided details about the theft.

Police are looking for the car, which has the Ohio plates EVB5183. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police did not give any description of the person suspected in the crime.

"He will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched. Please keep Dr. Patel’s family and peers in your thoughts and prayers during the days ahead," MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement.

