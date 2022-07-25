Doctor at Howard University Hospital Robbed by Man With Gun in Her Car

Resident physicians at Howard University Hospital say they want the medical facility to improve security after a doctor went to get in her car at the end of a long shift only to find a man with a gun inside.

The police report details a 911 call from a Howard University Hospital garage in the 400 block of V Street NW on July 16.

The victim, a resident physician, told police she went to get into her car at 2:30 p.m. only to encounter a man with a gun.

The man stole four credit cards and ran away, leaving behind what’s described as “a large capacity feeding device with 22 rounds of ammunition in it,” police said.

In a letter to the hospital’s administration, a group of concerned medical residents refer to the incident as an “attempted carjacking and robbery involving a gun.”

Sunyata Altenor is the director of communications for the Committee of Residents/Interns SEIU, the national union that represents medical residents and interns.

“There’s a man in her car, robbing her basically… Again, this isn’t the first time that this has happened,” Altenor said. “We can see that this is a pattern and this most recent incident illustrates why it’s so incredibly important to address these issues.”

In their letter to the hospital, the residents asked for an in-person meeting to discuss safety concerns following the parking lot incident, adding: “Residents deserve to feel safe coming into and out of the hospital so we can focus on caring for our patients and our community.”

News4 is awaiting comment from the Howard Hospital Administration regarding the resident physicians’ safety concerns.