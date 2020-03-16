Local
coronavirus

Doctor at Children’s National Hospital Has Coronavirus

By NBC Washington Staff

Children's National Hospital
Jewel Samad/AFP via Getty Images

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

A doctor at Children’s National Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced Monday morning. 

The hospital told the staff on Sunday that a physician had tested positive, a statement from the hospital said. Details on the patient were not released to the public. 

“Because of privacy laws, we cannot broadly share any additional information but leaders will directly communicate with any staff or families who may have been in contact with this person,” a statement said. “We will work with our occupational health department and our infectious disease specialists to determine the appropriate next steps. Anyone impacted will have the organization’s support.” 

Local

Coronavirus in DC Area 3 hours ago

Restaurant Group Says It Will Defy DC’s Coronavirus Rules Limiting Gatherings

coronavirus 4 hours ago

DC, Maryland, Virginia Schools Closed Monday as Coronavirus Cases Hit 94

Additionally, a child treated in the emergency department also tested positive, the hospital said. 

“The ED team followed all infection control protocols to protect other patients, families and staff and the child did not need to be admitted,” the statement said. 

The hospital is assessing and improving its coronavirus readiness multiple times a day, the statement said. 

Children’s National is ranked one of the best pediatric hospitals nationally and attracts patients from across the country. Last year, they treated more than 219,000 children, the hospital’s website says. 

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

coronavirusChildren's National Hospitalhospitals
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Real Estate Weather Changing Climate Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech First Read — DMV Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us