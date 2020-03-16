Doctor at Children’s National Hospital Has Coronavirus

A doctor at Children’s National Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced Monday morning.

The hospital told the staff on Sunday that a physician had tested positive, a statement from the hospital said. Details on the patient were not released to the public.

“Because of privacy laws, we cannot broadly share any additional information but leaders will directly communicate with any staff or families who may have been in contact with this person,” a statement said. “We will work with our occupational health department and our infectious disease specialists to determine the appropriate next steps. Anyone impacted will have the organization’s support.”

Additionally, a child treated in the emergency department also tested positive, the hospital said.

“The ED team followed all infection control protocols to protect other patients, families and staff and the child did not need to be admitted,” the statement said.

The hospital is assessing and improving its coronavirus readiness multiple times a day, the statement said.

Children’s National is ranked one of the best pediatric hospitals nationally and attracts patients from across the country. Last year, they treated more than 219,000 children, the hospital’s website says.

