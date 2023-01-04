working from home

DMV Leads Nation in Working From Home

By Ted Oberg and Katie Leslie

NBC Universal, Inc.

The D.C. area leads the nation in working from home since the pandemic, according to data from the most recent American Community Survey (ACS).

Of the top 10 counties in the country for people working from home, six are in the DMV.

Nearly three years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Metro riders still haven't come back to the system, new data shows. News4's Adam Tuss reports.

In that latest snapshot, Arlington County led the U.S. with 49% of people working from home. D.C. is close behind at 48%. Alexandria is at 41%, and Loudoun, Fairfax and Montgomery counties all are around 37%.

Federal labor data suggests that could be more than half-a-million would-be commuters.

downtown dc Jan 3

Inside Mayor Bowser's Plan to Redevelop Downtown DC

Metro 2 hours ago

2022 Metro Ridership Numbers Paint Bleak Picture

The latest ACS data is from 2021, so things could have changed since then.

The same data shows local commutes were, for a time at least, an average of five minutes quicker.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

working from hometelecommuting
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us