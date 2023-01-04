DMV Leads Nation in Working From Home

The D.C. area leads the nation in working from home since the pandemic, according to data from the most recent American Community Survey (ACS).

Of the top 10 counties in the country for people working from home, six are in the DMV.

Nearly three years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Metro riders still haven't come back to the system, new data shows. News4's Adam Tuss reports.

In that latest snapshot, Arlington County led the U.S. with 49% of people working from home. D.C. is close behind at 48%. Alexandria is at 41%, and Loudoun, Fairfax and Montgomery counties all are around 37%.

Federal labor data suggests that could be more than half-a-million would-be commuters.

The latest ACS data is from 2021, so things could have changed since then.

The same data shows local commutes were, for a time at least, an average of five minutes quicker.