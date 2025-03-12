DMV Council of Governments recognizes first responders for work after Potomac crash

Standing together, arm to arm, a group of first responders from across the D.C. region was honored by the Council of Governments on Wednesday for their actions on that cold, dark, January night when a plane and a military helicopter crashed into the Potomac River.

"There are almost 90 different regional entities that responded to the collision," said one member of the council.

The first responders gathered to talk about what they experienced on Jan. 29 in the aftermath of the crash, and to show each other gratitude and appreciation.

"The response to this devastating incident was nothing short of what I would consider extraordinary," said DC Police Chief Pamela Smith.

Dive teams from as far away as Baltimore were recognized at the event.

"Trying to find the people ... the bodies in the water," said Baltimore City Fire Department Lt. Kevin Hubby. "That was difficult as well."

The mental health of the first responders was a focus of the event. The crews said they've been paying close attention to that aspect.

"I don't know that you think about hard," said DC Fire Chief John Donnelly when asked how hard that night was. "It's like, what do we do next. How do we make sure everybody is okay. Are we doing all the right things."

Ceremonial coins were handed out as a token of thanks for all that was accomplished that night and in the days and weeks that followed.

"Long after the debris was removed, long after the smell of jet fuel has evaporated, each of us is left with a profound imprint," said Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz. "That highlights our ability to persevere, but also a reminder of our frailty and the need to support each other."

At one point during the ceremony, the point was made that our local jurisdictions compete with one another, especially when it comes to something like the economy. But there was no competition that night when it came to the rescue and recovery response.

The crews in attendance said a standard after-action report will be completed to see what, if anything, could have potentially been done differently after the crash.