Director of DC's Embattled Crime Lab Resigns, Sources Say

The director of D.C.’s crime lab has resigned, sources told News4’s Mark Segraves.

Dr. Jennifer Smith’s resignation was accepted by Mayor Muriel Bowser after at least two members of the D.C. Council and Attorney General Karl Racine called on her to step down.

The D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences has been at the center of a criminal investigation by the District inspector general and recently lost its accreditation.

Three confidential sources came forward before the crime lab’s accreditation was revoked in April and alleged that mistakes had been made in the firearms and fingerprints sections of the department and then covered up by managers.

Sources: Dr Jennifer Smith, Director of DC Crime Lab has submitted her resignation to @MayorBowser No word on Smith’s last day. This after @DCDFS lost accreditation & is focus of investigation. 2 members @councilofdc & @AGKarlRacine called on Smith to step down. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/8eauWMbG6g — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) May 19, 2021

The mayor’s office has not responded to a request for comment. It is unknown when Smith’s last day will be.