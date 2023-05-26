Diploma Stolen From Bowie State Grad Hours After Graduation

A man who graduated from Bowie State University Friday had his diploma stolen from his car while celebrating with friends and family.

When he left a Bowie restaurant after his post-graduation lunch, Jonathan Russell found his car had been broken into and valuables stolen, including the ceremonial diploma awarded to him a couple of hours earlier.

“My whole bookbag,” he said. “It had my laptop, my iPad. I am an entrepreneur so I had a few pair of sneakers in there that I, throughout the week, purchased from different stores and things like that. Some cash.”

“We could decorate our caps a couple days before, and they had a 360 camera thing we were on, so I took a few photos with my friends,” he said. “They were in my jacket.”

One of his car’s front tires had been slashed, likely a tactic to keep him from pursuing the thieves had he caught them in the act.

Restaurant security camera video shows distant images of a white car believed to be the suspect vehicle cruise the parking lot, then pull next to Russell’s car and open its trunk. It took about two minutes.

“My heart just fell,” said Russell’s mother, Connie Russell. “’Cause I’m like, here’s this kid, he does everything right. He’s not perfect, but he works for everything he has.”

Bowie State said it will help Russell replace all the stolen items. Thankfully, official diplomas are mailed to students’ homes.