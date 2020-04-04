Dioceses Preparing for Holy Week During Social Distancing

Holy Week begins this week with Palm Sunday, but for the first time in memory, local churches will be almost empty.

Churches are usually at their most crowded this time of year, but this year, Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday, and Easter will be hosted online.

The bishop of Arlington will celebrate Mass from the Cathedral of St. Thomas More. The archbishop of Washington will do so from the Cathedral of St. Matthew. The Masses will be accessible online.

Many churches remain open for parishioners who want to visit and pray during the holy days, but a maximum of 10 people are permitted at one time.

“We are hearing confessions,” Bishop of Arlington Michael Burbidge said. “Confessions are continuing with social distancing, new creative ways of where they are taking place."

The church has offered dispensation to parishioners, allowing them to not attend Mass in person.