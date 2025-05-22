‘Devastating': Teen girl accidentally shot and killed in DC while filming video

A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed while filming a social media video at an apartment in Northeast D.C. on Wednesday, authorities say.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Benning Road NE at about 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers tried to save her life, but she died.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The preliminary investigation indicates the girl was handling a firearm while recording a video for social media when the weapon discharged, striking her in the upper body,” police said in a statement.

Multiple people, including at least one adult, was in the apartment when the shooting occurred. The gun was recovered.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“This is a devastating reminder of the dangers of weapons getting into the hands of young people in our city,” Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith said in a statement. “Firearms are not toys or props and they must be properly secured in a place where they can only be accessed by lawful gun owners.”

The victim’s name was not immediately released. Police did not immediately say who owned the gun or how the 14-year-old was able to get it.

The tragedy was the seventh gun-related death in D.C. in the past week.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.