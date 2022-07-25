Details Emerge After 12-Year-Old Driver Dies in Maryland Crash

A 12-year-old girl who was killed in a car crash in Columbia, Maryland, as she was behind the wheel early Sunday had been driving a man who lived with her family, police said.

Josseline Molina-Rivas was the victim of the crash on Broken Land Parkway, Howard County police said in an update Monday.

She was in the driver’s seat with a 36-year-old man as a passenger, police said. Molina-Rivas and the man were not related, and police determined that they “lived in the same apartment on Basket Ring Road in Columbia with numerous family members and residents,” a statement from the department said.

Molina-Rivas and the man were headed south on Broken Land Parkway just south of Cradlerock Way in a 2017 Toyota Corolla, police said. The car hit a tree at about 2:10 a.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Molina-Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland. He was still in serious condition as of Monday morning.

Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police said it’s still unclear why the child was driving or why she and the man were in the car after 2 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. Whether either person was under the influence of alcohol or drugs is part of the investigation, police said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.