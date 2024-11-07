Derrick Anderson concedes to Eugene Vindman in Virginia's 7th District race

The race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District is over: Republican candidate Derrick Anderson conceded the race to Democrat Eugene Vindman.

Anderson's concession came in a statement posted to social media on Thursday afternoon.

"Thank you #VA07 - It was the honor of a lifetime to run for Congress to represent my home and the place that raised me," Anderson said on X. "I am forever grateful to the thousands of Virginians who trusted me with their vote, to our volunteers, to our supporters, and to my family. Earlier today I called @YVindman to concede the race. I expect him to do everything in his power in Congress to make life better for the people of this district."

"While we cannot claim victory today, I am asking everyone to come together, set aside the emotions of a hard fought campaign, and unite as one district, one home, dedicated to looking after our fellow neighbors and focusing on a better future for everyone here in the 7th," the statement concluded.

Eugene Vindman will fill the U.S. House seat formerly held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat. Spanberger is leaving her seat to run in the race for Virginia Governor next year.

In 2022, Spanberger won the seat by five points. Biden won by six points in 2020. But the race was still considered a battleground, and the outcome will be critical to the balance of power in the U.S. House, which remains unclear two days after the election.