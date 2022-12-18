Calvert County

Deputy Shot During Chase in Calvert County

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A deputy is seriously hurt after being shot during a chase Saturday evening in Calvert County, Maryland, authorities say.

The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. with an attempted traffic stop in the Yellow Bank Road area in Dunkirk. Deputies said they stopped the car, which then sped away, leading deputies on a chase down Route 4, according to a release from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

When the chase ended, the car’s passenger ran away while the driver fired shots. Those shots hit and seriously injured a deputy. Deputies shot back, injuring the driver, deputies said.

The chase ended in a Huntingtown neighborhood.

Both the deputy and the suspect were taken to the hospital. The deputy is in critical condition. The suspect has minor injuries, according to deputies.

The passenger and driver were both arrested.

A video taken a few miles from where the chase ended, shows deputies had much of the road blocked off following the incident.

Two additional officers who fired their weapons have been placed on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

