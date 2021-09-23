Deputy Marshal Fires Gun in DC After Wanted Fugitive Crashes, Strikes Him: Marshals Office

U.S. Marshals were trying to take a wanted fugitive into custody in D.C. Thursday, when the suspect took off in his car and crashed several times before hitting a deputy with the car in Southeast, authorities say.

Marshals tried to arrest the fugitive near Minnesota Avenue and White Place in Anacostia about 11:35 a.m. when he fled and struck the deputy with his car, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The deputy Marshal landed on the vehicle's hood and fired his weapon because he was in fear of his life, U.S. Marshal for D.C. Superior Court Robert Dixon told News4.

It is unclear if the suspect was shot.

D.C. Fire and EMS said paramedics transported a shooting victim from the scene with critical injuries. They also confirmed two people were transported with minor injuries from the crashes.

