Deputies Search for Twins Missing From Frederick County, Maryland for Almost a Month

Deputies asked for the public's help Monday finding a set of twins missing for almost a month from Frederick County, Maryland.

Six-year-olds Christopher and Kayleigh Sullivan-Odulami were last seen on Aug. 1 or 2 around the 4400 block of Red Rose Court in Middletown, but the Frederick County Sheriff's Office "received the initial missing report earlier today," authorities said.

Christopher is four-feet-tall and weighs about 80 lbs. He has brown eyes and hair with a crew style haircut and was last seen wearing a size extra large t-shirt and shorts with sneakers.

Kayleigh is four-feet-tall and weighs about 45 lbs. She has brown eyes and hair with a shoulder-length braided hairstyle and was last seen wearing a size small t-shirt and shorts with pink sneakers.

Authorities said the twins were last known to be with Brittney Hammond, of Middletown. She may be driving a 2021 white Honda Pilot with Maryland tag number 4ES6629.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 301-600-1046 and reference case #21-087510.