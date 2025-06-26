Department of Labor building hits 80° inside after air conditioning goes out

The temperature inside the U.S. Department of Labor headquarters in D.C. topped 80° on Thursday after the air conditioning went out amid sweltering heat, employees told News4.

The air conditioning in the building just north of the National Mall was on the fritz Thursday morning, two employees said. A photo shows a thermostat that measured 80.9° indoors.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

News4 saw employees leaving the building. We reached out to the department, and officials declined to comment.

The temperature in D.C. is set to hit 95° on Thursday and feel 102° to 107° with the heat index. In Montgomery County, the District Court building in Rockville was closed Thursday because its air conditioning was out, a police spokeswoman said.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

Sign up for our free deep-dive newsletter, The 4Front, to get standout News4 stories sent right to your inbox. Subscribe here.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller has the forecast for yet another sweltering day and the chance for storms in some areas.