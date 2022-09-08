Deni Avdija, Israel Knocked Out of EuroBasket With Loss to Czech Republic

Avdija, Israel knocked out of EuroBasket with loss to Czechs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Deni Avdija and the Israeli men’s national team fell to the Czech Republic 88-75 on Thursday, ending their bid for a EuroBasket title in the FIBA-run tournament.

Placed in Group D along with the Czechs, Netherlands, Serbia, Finland and Poland, Israel dropped three straight after starting 2-0 in group play. Avdija, a 2020 first-round pick of the Wizards, averaged 14.6 points per game across the five contests and recorded two double-doubles including a 12-point, 11-assist performance in Thursday’s defeat.

Avdija is the only active NBA player born in Israel and just the fourth native player ever to make it to the league.

He started all five games and played 30 or more minutes in four of them, finishing the tournament with averages of 8.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 33.3% from three-point range.

However, he struggled from the arc Thursday, going just 1-or-7 as the Czech Republic pulled away with the victory led by former Wizards point guard Tomas Satoransky, who had 14 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds.