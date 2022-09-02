Deni Avdija Hits Clutch Three to Force OT, Leads Israel to Win Over Finland

Avdija hits clutch three to force OT, leads Israel over Finland originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Down three with under a minute to go against Lauri Markkanen and Finland's national team, Israel turned to Deni Avdija to either cut the deficit or potentially extend the game into overtime.

The young Wizards wing sized up his defender and set him up like he was about to drive right, but then quickly ripped a crossover to the left and rose up for a game-tying triple.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Avdija's three sent the game into overtime, where Israel ultimately won by a score of 89-87. Avdija finished the game with 23 points, 15 rebounds and three assists to go along with several impressive highlights. Markkanen poured in 33 points of his own.

With the win, Israel improved to 4-5 in Group J of the European qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Avdija's fellow Wizards teammate, Kristaps Porzingis, has helped lead Latvia to an impressive 5-1 mark in Group I. Porzingis also took notice of Avdija's big game and made sure to give him his props on Twitter.

Friday's game continues a promising summer for Avdija, who's entering his third season in the NBA and could be in line to take a leap as a core piece of the Wizards' future. He established himself as one of Washington's best and most versatile defenders, but unlocking his offensive skill set will be key to determining his chances at becoming an All-Star level talent.

Israel won't have Avdija with them for their next qualifier on November 10 against Slovenia, as the NBA season will be in full swing by then.