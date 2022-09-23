Deni Avdija Dealing With Groin Injury at Onset of Wizards' Camp

Avdija dealing with groin injury at onset of Wizards' camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON -- This summer was the first full NBA offseason for Deni Avdija and also his first in which he didn't have to begin while rehabbing an injury, but the 21-year-old is now dealing with a groin issue he sustained while playing for the Israeli national team.

Avdija said he is still hampered by the injury during his press conference at Capital One Arena on Friday, his first of the year as part of media day. He categorized it as minor, but something the team is continuing to treat.

"I feel like the doctors and the trainers will do the best they can to get me healthy as fast as possible and get me on the court. But for now, I trust them and I trust the organization. We’ll see," Avdija said.

The Wizards have high hopes for Avdija as he enters his third NBA season. He is expected to compete for the starting three position as he aims to build off a strong sophomore year the season before.

Whether he starts or not, Avdija figures to play a key role for the Wizards particularly on the defensive end. While playing for Israel, he was also able to take on a larger role offensively, which could help prepare him for more responsibilties as a playmaker in Washington.

The Wizards begin training camp on Saturday with their first practice. How much Avdija participates will be a strong early indication of how close he is to playing in games. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. usually shares the official updates from the medical staff.

The Wizards play their first preaseason game on Sept. 30 in Japan, so Avdija has a week to get ready.