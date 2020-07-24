Dems Say Trump Election Czar Isn't Telling Whole Story About Russian Interference

Bill Evanina has been given the task of coordinating what to tell Congress and the public about foreign political interference

UNITED STATES - MAY 15: William R. Evanina, nominee to be director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, takes his seat for his confirmation hearing in the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images

The Trump administration's election security czar issued a rare statement describing foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 election Friday. Democrats labeled it misleading, saying it failed to convey the scope of Russia's interference and how its messaging matches that of President Donald Trump.

With just over 100 days until the November election, the statement came from Bill Evanina, a career FBI agent who serves as the top counterintelligence official in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Evanina has been given the task of coordinating what to tell Congress and the public about foreign political interference.

For the full story, go to NBC News.

