Demonstrators rally over Montgomery County tipped wages bill

A public hearing on a proposal to change the way tipped workers are paid in Montgomery County, Maryland, led to dueling rallies Tuesday, with supporters asking for “one fair wage” and opponents pleading to “save our tips.”

The proposal would increase the base minimum wage for tipped workers.

Currently, businesses in the county must pay servers $4 per hour if a server does not make the current minimum wage through their tips. The proposal would slowly eliminate the tip credit by increasing the amount businesses would have to pay by $2 every year until wages reach $12 in 2028.

Demonstrations outside the Montgomery County Council office building were mostly peaceful except for an altercation between two women on opposing sides. They were quickly separated, with one woman treated for scratches on her face. No charges were filed.

Opponents say they’re concerned that would lead to restaurants having to cut costs and is addressing a problem that doesn’t exist.

“If you pass a bill like this, the common person that eats out will not be able to afford it because the restaurants will have to increase their prices,” said Cliff Killings, a server speaking against the proposal.

“On a good day, I can make about $400 or more in an eight-hour shift,” said Dalio Guzman, a server against the proposal.

“I’ve been bartending since the pandemic and I’ve noticed that tips have gone down a lot,” said bartender Jenny Gonzalez, who supports the bill. “Sometimes I walk out of there with $20, $15 in tips, because people are not tipping.”

Those in favor say the proposal wouldn’t take away from servers and would make them more secure in case there’s a slow night.

“I support that people should make a minimum wage, plus tips on top,” Gonzalez said. “We should even out the field level.”

More than 30 people signed up to speak during public comment. A date to vote on the bill hasn’t been set.

A similar proposal in Prince George’s County was tabled last week.